Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought stocks hit hard by Trump tariffs during the market meltdown

NEW YORK — Give Marjorie Taylor Greene credit where it's due: As stocks tanked on tariff fears, she showed her faith in the president not just with words but dollar bills.
The Republican congresswoman, an avid supporter of the Trump administration's trade policies, not only bought stocks last week as others dumped them in a panic — she scooped up some of the biggest losers.
Lululemon, Dell Computer, Amazon, the parent of Restoration Hardware and a few others hit hard by Trump's tariff threats were down 40% on average late last week when she pounced.
Data from a required three-page financial holdings document doesn't disclose exactly how much she paid for the stocks, only ranges and dates.
But however much she spent, some of her bets are working out so far, at least as of Wednesday's close.
RH, formerly called Restoration Hardware, is Greene's clear winner. It jumped more than a third since since Friday's close when she bought it after a stunning collapse in price that shook even the head of the furniture retailer.
''Oh, sh…!,'' said RH CEO Gary Friedman in a conference call last week as the stock plunged.
Dell has jumped 9% since Greene bought the stock last week after it had lost more than half its value.