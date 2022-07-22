NEW YORK — Rep. Lee Zeldin, GOP candidate for New York governor, attacked by man with knife at event but uninjured, campaign says.
Ex-officer Thomas Lane is sentenced to 2½ years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
