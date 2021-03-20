In a speech on the House floor last week, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said he was recently told by his doctor that there is "no cancer detected at this time" following his kidney removal.

Hagedorn's speech came during Kidney Cancer Awareness Month. The First District congressman revealed back in February of 2020 that he had stage 4 kidney cancer that had been diagnosed a year earlier. He has been treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. After being first elected in the 2018 midterms, the Republican representing southern Minnesota won re-election in 2020. Then in late December of last year, Hagedorn had a kidney removed along with nearby cancerous tissues, according to an earlier statement from his office. A spokesman for Hagedorn's office said Friday that the congressman's "surgeons found that all discernible cancer has been removed from his body following his kidney resection surgery."

"While treatments and regular doctors' care will continue for the foreseeable future, the congressman feels terrific and continues to work hard and full time," the spokesman said in an e-mail. "Mayo doctors refer to his case as a 'minor miracle.' "

Hagedorn said his cancer was detected during a normal physical. "Get looked into, because the earliest possible detection of serious illness can literally save your life," Hagedorn said. "I'm someone that can attest to that."

