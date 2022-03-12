U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wants Congress to take away lawmakers' ability to spend taxpayer dollars to fly first class.

The Democrat, who represents a Minnesota swing district, rolled out her legislation dubbed the No Tax Dollars for First-Class Flights Act earlier this month.

"This bill is one more effort to try to change the way this place works so that the American people know that we are working for them, not for personal perks or for personal gain," Craig said.

Under her proposal, taking to the sky in coach class would be the standard way to go. Craig's office noted in a press release "there is currently no prohibition on elected officials using taxpayer funds to purchase unnecessary and highly expensive upgrades when flying on official business."

Some of the other lawmakers in Minnesota's Congressional delegation responded last week that they don't book first class.

The bill's introduction comes as a difficult midterm season for Democrats around the country draws closer. Craig, now in her second term, is a major target of the House GOP's campaign arm as Republicans look to win back the House after losing it in the 2018 midterms. Republican Tyler Kistner, who lost to Craig in the 2020 election, is running again this year.

A spokesman for Kistner's campaign didn't directly comment about the specifics or impact of Craig's legislation, instead pointing to Democratic President Joe Biden's visit to Minnesota in November, after which Craig flew on Air Force One.

"Minnesotans in the Second District are smart enough to see through Angie Craig's hypocrisy," Kistner spokesman Tyler Dunn said in an e-mail.

In an interview, Craig pointed to concerns about the public not trusting elected leaders and emphasized that lawmakers should focus on trying to restore that faith. While Craig did not cite how much taxpayer money members of Congress have spent on first class flights, she said the measure is part of her larger concerns about how Congress operates.

"I just have to believe that there are 435 people in this country who are interested in representing their community and serving their country," Craig said. "Even if that means you've got to part ways with individual stocks or give up first class flights or give up a future career as a lobbyist."

Similar House bills have been introduced without success. Craig's latest legislation is a standalone effort, but her office noted that a ban was also included in a wide ranging reform bill the Minnesota Democrat has championed during her time in Washington known as the Halt Unchecked Member Benefits with Lobbying Elimination Act.

While Democrats have the majority in the House and Senate, congressional reform efforts can be difficult to pass into law.

"I do sense that now there is an appetite among the public for reforming Washington," Craig said.