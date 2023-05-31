An injured ankle will keep Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig from a House vote on the deal to prevent a potentially destabilizing default.

Craig had planned to vote in support of the compromise struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, a spokesperson said. The bipartisan agreement was set for a House vote Wednesday night. The deal, which suspends the debt ceiling until early 2025 and includes spending limits, has sparked opposition from some Democrats and conservative Republicans.

The Second Congressional District representative was working in her Prior Lake yard Monday evening when she tripped, her Chief of Staff Nick Coe said in a statement. She was taken to a hospital, where she was found to have fractured and dislocated her ankle.

"She is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the ankle on Thursday. Her physician has advised her not to fly in advance of the surgery or immediately after. As a result, Rep. Craig will miss votes in Congress this week related to the Bipartisan Budget Agreement," Coe said.

Staff writer Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.