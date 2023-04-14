Print hed:

Q: My daughter is a student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, and during the 2021-2022 school year she rented a furnished apartment in Dinkytown with three other people. One of the four young ladies loosened the arm of the couch by sitting on the arm. My daughter submitted the maintenance request to management to have the couch repaired. There was no mention that this would be a billable event.

After she moved out, she received a bill for the repair of the couch, then she received a bill for the replacement of the couch. The couch was in the community space of the apartment, yet none of the other three renters received any sort of bill regarding the couch.

My daughter contacted the landlord immediately upon receiving the bill, and was told by staff that yes, it didn't make sense and that many people were also in queue to have their bills reviewed and she would be added to the list. She never heard anything back.

One other roommate received a bill for a different issue of light scuffing to a door. However, that roommate disputed the claim, as it was normal wear and tear, and the charge was reversed. My daughter followed up again after hearing of her roommate's resolution, and was told again, many were in queue and to be patient.

All signs by now are pointing to very shady move-out billing practices. My daughter never heard anything back from management, and then just recently received notification that the bill was past due with a threat that this unpaid bill will be reported to credit agencies.

After many messages left to direct phone numbers for the property rental agency, we are getting nowhere. I have cellphone records of each attempted phone call. This property is owned by a large national agency. I believe this company is preying on young students, and with no communication we cannot get this issue resolved.

It is now April 2023, and my daughter moved out in August 2022. We have not been able to get a reasonable explanation for the bill, such as: 1) With the original maintenance request, why was there no communication that there would be a charge? 2) Why did this charge only get billed after my daughter moved out? 3) Once the couch was repaired, why was it then replaced? 4) With a shared space asset, why was only one of the four renters billed?

I do not want my credit or hers to be impacted by this unpaid bill, but on principle, I do not feel we should pay the full amount. The management company has simply charged our daughter because she was the one who submitted the original maintenance request, without any other explanation or documentation. Any thoughts on what we can do?

A: In Minnesota, once the lease ends, a landlord has 21 days to return the security deposit to the tenant, or provide the tenant with a written statement showing the specific reason for keeping all or part of the deposit.

The landlord may withhold from the deposit only an amount that is reasonably necessary to cover any unpaid rent or other money owed under an agreement, such as a utility bill, or to restore the place to its condition at the start of the tenancy, excluding ordinary wear and tear. You didn't mention whether or not your daughter paid a security deposit or damage deposit, and if any funds were withheld from her deposit. Since she received a bill for the couch, her deposit, if one was paid, most likely didn't cover the couch replacement.

You should review your daughter's lease for language that states each roommate is jointly and severally liable, which means that each roommate is responsible for the full amount of the rent or damages due under the lease, not just their portion. This means the landlord only has to sue one tenant for the remaining rent owed or damages. Then it becomes the tenant's responsibility to try and collect from the other roommates under the lease if they want to be reimbursed.

Even though the four roommates' utility bills were separated out and all four roommates shared the space, if the lease states "joint and several liability" or has similar language, it's legal for the landlord to send the bill or sue only one of the tenants for unpaid rent or damages.

However, since your daughter submitted a maintenance request while she was still living there, and the couch was repaired with no mention of a repair or replacement cost at the time she was residing there, it seems unreasonable to charge a fee this long after the maintenance request was filed. It should also be expected that renters or their visitors may sit on the arm of a couch and expect it not to break, so the arm breaking may be considered normal wear and tear.

You could send a letter to management, since your calls are not being returned, stating that too much time has passed with no contact or adequate communication. Let them know that repairing the arm on the couch was a sufficient fix, and that it is to be expected someone will sit on the arm of the couch, which is most likely considered normal wear and tear, just like scuff marks on the door.

Let them know your daughter is not responsible for replacing an old couch with a brand new couch for the next tenants to use, since that is a landlord's responsibility and the cost of doing business.

If you want additional help with this issue, you could contact University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Student Legal Services Office at 612-624-1001 or by email at usls@umn.edu. This office assists students with their legal issues, including giving advice and representation on tenants' rights, and would be a great resource for you to contact since rental companies with rental property near the campus are motivated to retain a good reputation with the University of Minnesota.

Kelly Klein is a Minneapolis attorney. Participation in this column does not create an attorney/client relationship with Klein. Do not rely on advice in this column for legal opinions. Consult an attorney regarding your particular issues. E-mail renting questions to kklein@kleinpa.com. Information provided by readers is not confidential.