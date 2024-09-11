Renewable jet fuel conference opens in St. Paul with big goals, challenges

Local farmer Brian Fultz drops a load of corn at he Highwater Ethanol plant, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Lamberton, Minn. Highwater is one of six Minnesota plants that would connect to a proposed pipeline to carry CO2 from ethanol plants and deposit it underground in North Dakota and Illinois via the proposed pipeline. CO2 is produced during the corn fermentation process of ethanol production. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)