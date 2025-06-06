Renée Elise Goldsberry talks new album, whether 'Hamilton' return is an option and EGOT aspirations

LOS ANGELES — Renée Elise Goldsberry is most inspired by artists bold enough to take a career leap, even when there's no guarantee of a safe landing.
Over the years, Goldsberry spent her celebrated career surrounded by fearless risk-takers. Now, the Tony and Grammy winner, best known for her breakout role in the Broadway musical ''Hamilton,'' is taking a bold move of her own. She's stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist: Her debut album, ''Who I Really Am,'' was released Friday.
''I'm surrounded by friends that do really crazy, brave, ‘I could fail miserably' things,'' said Goldsberry, whose role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton won her a Tony in 2016 for best featured actress in a musical. In that same year, she earned a Grammy for best musical theater album.
''They jump off cliffs, they start to fly, we get to see it and it's so inspiring that you put out an album,'' she said.
Goldsberry has made her presence felt in other Broadway projects including ''Rent'' and ''The Color Purple.'' She's had standout work on ''Girls5Eva'' and ''The Good Wife '' and was on the daytime soap ''One Life to Live.''
With ''Who I Really Am,'' Goldsberry is carving her own musical path. The album is a 13-track project filled with soul, funk, blues and gospel vibes featuring a reimagined version of her iconic ''Hamilton'' song ''Satisfied,'' which was originally penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
In a recent interview, Goldsberry talks to The Associated Press about finding her identity through the album, whether returning to ''Hamilton'' is an option and aspirations for an EGOT, a term for the rare person who's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.