Renée Elise Goldsberry talks new album, whether 'Hamilton' return is an option and EGOT aspirations

GOLDSBERRY: In the process of recording all the music, we rented a studio in Nashville. It's where Dolly Parton recorded ''Jolene.'' It felt like all this history was there. We had all these great musicians there. We booked the studio for a week or two and we finished early, and they were going to let everybody go home. And I was like ‘We might as well record this version of 'Satisfied' that I do in my concert, because we're sitting here.'' And these cats are amazing. We started playing. They started playing, and our minds exploded. The control booth. Our brains exploded. It was so good. Then I started singing it. I said to us ''This belongs.''