Remember public phones? The Masters still offers old-school devices as alternative to cellphones

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Attending the Masters for the first time was a new experience for Thomas Abraham, and it wasn't just about the golf.
The 16-year-old from Houston had the rare opportunity to use a public telephone for the first time.
''It was kind of cool,'' said Abraham, who phoned a friend while attending the Masters Par 3 competition on Wednesday with his father, Sid. ''I've never used one before. I figured it out. If I had to use one of those (rotary) phones I probably would've had to ask my dad.''
Augusta National requires its patrons to leave their cellphones and other electronic devices behind. In place of those security blankets, there are several public telephone banks of those throwback devices from days gone by. They are a foreign sight for many in the younger generation who've never seen a phone with an attached cord.
Abraham is not unlike most teenagers — or adults, for that matter — who are very much attached to the world through their cellphones.
At some point, chances are, patrons check for their phone — patting their pockets, reaching for the clip on their belts, wherever it usually is.
And when they can't find it, well...
''It's kind of panic mode," Abraham said. "We were at 18th (hole) and I went to reach in my pocket and it wasn't there. Then I remembered it's in the car."