Rematch of last season's College Football Playoff championship game highlights Big Ten slate

Wisconsin will try to beat Purdue for an 18th straight time on Saturday. Purdue's last victory over Wisconsin came in 2003. … Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has plenty of familiarity with Oregon – the Spartans' opponent Friday - as a former Oregon State quarterback and coach. Smith went 2-4 against Oregon as Oregon State's head coach and was 2-2 in his years as Oregon State's quarterback. … Purdue QB Hudson Card has thrown as many touchdown passes to the opposing team (3) as to his own over the last three weeks. He has thrown a pick-6 in each of Purdue's last three games. ... Minnesota is allowing just 96.8 yards passing per game, the fewest of any FBS team.