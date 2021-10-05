The Wild claimed center Rem Pitlick off waivers from Nashville on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old from Chaska was drafted by the Predators in the third round (76th overall) in 2016. He played three seasons for the Gophers before signing with Nashville in 2019, and made his NHL debut immediately by skating in a game against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Pitlick spent 2019-20 with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, scoring 20 goals in 63 games. He played 10 games for Nashville last season, and eight more with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. He has not scored an NHL goal and has two assists.

The 5-11, 195-pounder had 47 goals in three seasons (2016-19) with the Gophers. His father, Lance, played eight seasons in the NHL with Ottawa and Florida, and his brother, Rhett, is a freshman for the Gophers.

The Wild has 30 players remaining in training camp, including 18 forwards.