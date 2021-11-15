Rem Pitlick had just begun answering the question when the fire alarm sounded. For nearly a minute, the Wild winger paused at a podium inside Xcel Energy Center, as strobe lights flashed and sirens blared during Monday's post-practice media session.

When he learned it was only a test, Pitlick calmly picked up exactly where he had left off. The former Gopher has done the same thing on the ice. After a positive COVID-19 test put his season on hold for 10 days, Pitlick returned with focus and determination, scoring his first three NHL goals last Saturday to propel the Wild to a victory in Seattle.

That's impressed coach Dean Evason, whose team begins a two-game homestand Tuesday against San Jose. Pitlick had played only one game, at Vancouver on Oct. 26, before the positive test kept him out of the next four. Evason worried the winger would "stall out'' during the unexpected break, but Pitlick, 24, has kept moving forward.

"He played such a good game [in Vancouver] and didn't get the opportunity to roll into the next game,'' Evason said. "But since he's come back, he's done the exact same thing.

"What's exciting for us is that he's playing the game the right way. He's getting to the inside. He's playing hard. He's checking hard. He's being physical when he can. That's what we ask of every one of our guys.''

Evason said Pitlick's speed was a key reason the Wild scooped him up after Nashville waived him in October. His acceleration created breakaways that led to his second and third goals in the 4-2 victory at Seattle, and it's been integral to his defensive play. Pitlick can close in quickly on an opponent, Evason said, causing pressure and disruption.

Pitlick wants to provide dependable defense every minute he's on the ice, as well as scoring and making plays. After playing only 10 games in Nashville last season, he's learned how to stay prepared and make the most of every opportunity. He also feels ready to make more progress with the Wild.

"There's something about the guys and the connection here and the chemistry,'' Pitlick said. "Where I'm at now, I feel like I'm just a little more comfortable in myself and comfortable with my teammates.''

Power play struggles

Evason isn't keen on the recent results of the Wild's power play. He's still happy with its mechanics, though, even after going 0-for-7 in the past two games.

The Wild ranks 19th in the league with eight power-play goals in 44 chances, an 18.2% success rate. In a loss at Vegas last week, it was 0-for-6, despite having two lengthy 5-on-3 advantages. The team has failed to score on the power play in four of its past five games.

"We've liked their structure,'' Evason said. "We've done a lot of good things. We just haven't scored, and we need to capitalize and get some.

"We've had good looks with both units. Both have great net-front presence with [Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno]. So we're very positive in that area.''

Man in the middle

Ryan Hartman has excelled in multiple roles for the Wild this season, moving between wing and center. He had one of his finest performances in Seattle, centering a line with Pitlick and Jordan Greenway.

Hartman set up all three of Pitlick's goals, using his hustle and awareness. Two came after Hartman forced turnovers, and another came off a play in which Hartman won a race to a loose puck. His precise passing also set the path for Pitlick's first and third goals.

The Greenway-Hartman-Pitlick line remained intact at Monday's practice, though Evason didn't commit to keeping Hartman at center.

"The nice thing is, he doesn't care where he plays, and we don't care where he plays,'' Evason said of Hartman, who leads the Wild with seven goals and 11 points. "Hopefully, every one of our guys feels the same, that wherever they play and whoever they play with, it doesn't matter. He certainly has led in that department.''