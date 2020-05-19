HELLO, PAST ... MEET THE PRESENT: 1987 WORLD SERIES GAME 7, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Where were you when the Twins turned the Metrodome into the ultimate home-field advantage and won the 1987 World Series?

The answers, to be sure, run the full gamut, from “I was there inside the Dome!” to “Right on my couch, glued to the TV” to “I can’t quite remember, but I’m pretty sure I watched” to “I wasn’t born yet!”

Regardless of your status, you’re going to want to watch two things: Fox Sports North is showing Game 7 of that classic World Series between the Twins and Cardinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. And while the game is on, you can join a virtual video watch party at startribune.com/twins and on facebook.com/startribunesports.

Get those second screens fired up and watch along with several Star Tribune writers — plus appearances from special guests Frank Viola and Tim Laudner, the starting pitcher and catcher from Game 7.

A lot of us didn’t know what a Zoom meeting was three months ago, let alone 33 years ago. But it should make an all-time classic even better.

Michael Rand