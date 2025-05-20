Released Israeli-American hostage's parents say the small things bring bliss as he recovers

TEL AVIV, Israel — For two days after Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander was released from 19 months of captivity in Gaza, he couldn't eat anything. Despite periods of near starvation while being held by Hamas militants, Alexander just didn't have an appetite.
Then, his mother, Yael Alexander, put a burger and fries in front of him, and her son dove in.
It was one of many joyful moments his family has experienced since learning he would be freed.
Hamas portrayed the release of Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, as a gesture to President Donald Trump ahead of his Mideast tour last week, which the militants hoped would revive ceasefire talks. Instead, Israel launched a renewed offensive days later that families of the remaining hostages fear could put their loved ones in grave danger.
Alexander's father was somewhat heartened by Israel's announcement Monday that some aid was going into Gaza for the first time in 2 1/2 months.
''That's the first step forward, so hopefully we'll see another ceasefire, more releases and the end to this conflict,'' Adi Alexander said. ''It's been too long, too much, and you can't treat agony with more agony. It's enough.''
He urged Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to "rise above politics to prioritize human life.''
Eight missed calls on Mother's Day