Reimagined and reopened museum at Indianapolis Motor Speedway aims to be more than just a museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Mears spent some time recently walking through the reimagined, rebuilt and recently reopened museum at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which houses some of the cars and artifacts from his long and distinguished career in motorsports.
It was on the new lower level, though, which had been used as storage and off limits to guests, where the four-time Indy 500 winner had to pause. The only other drivers to win that many times are A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Helio Castroneves, and together one of the smallest clubs in auto racing had an entire wing dedicated just to them.
''It's unbelievable. It really is,'' Mears said. ''First of all, I never dreamed of being included in a list like that to begin with, period, and to be there with all the four winners and the way it's done up, and watch videos of all four races and be involved with it — it brings back a lot of memories, to begin with. But it's just an honor to be a part of it.''
The museum, tucked inside the 2.5-mile oval between Turns 1 and 2, closed for nearly 18 months as it underwent its first major renovation in four decades, and the product of the $60.5 million project was revealed to the public on April 2.
With the Indianapolis 500 on deck this weekend, thousands of fans are expected to flood through the seven permanent galleries, three rotating galleries and roughly 40,000 square feet of new space that houses new immersive and dynamic experiences.
''We wanted the museum to be more than just a gallery,'' said museum president Joe Hale, who spearheaded the fundraising and construction effort. ''We wanted this to be a space that people can come back to over and over again.''
The old museum was primarily of a large, cavernous space that allowed guests to meander through cabinets full of fire suits, trophies and other relics, which told the story of a speedway that not only has hosted the Indy 500 since 1911 but also NASCAR races, motorcycle races, the Red Bull Air Race and even gas-filled balloon competitions.
Of course, there are still extensive spaces showcasing artifacts from more than a century of racing at the speedway, and dozens of cars from the museum's vast collection are on display. But the rebirthed museum represents more than that, from cutting-edge interactive technology to STEM spaces that can be used for school field trips and summer camps.