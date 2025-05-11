Sports

Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds left on a shot that deflected in off Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl's stick to give the Vegas Golden Knights a stunning 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 4:15AM

EDMONTON, Alberta — Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds left on a shot that deflected in off Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl's stick to give the Vegas Golden Knights a stunning 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Vegas cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series after Oilers star Connor McDavid tied it with 3:02 to go with a centering pass that went in off defender Brayden McNabb's skate.

After Corey Perry gave Edmonton an early 2-0 lead, Nicolas Roy and Smith tied it with goals in a 54-second span late in the first period.

William Karlsson put the Golden Knights in front with 2:55 left in the second, beating goalie Stuart Skinner off a give-and-go play with Noah Hanifin.

Adin Hill made 17 saves for Vegas.

Game 4 is Monday night in Edmonton.

Vegas rallied in the first period after Golden Knights forward Mark Stone left because of an upper-body injury.

Roy, playing a day after being fined but not suspended for cross-checking Trent Frederic in the face in overtime in Game 2, cut it to 2-1 off a rebound with 4:43 left in the first. Smith then slipped a backhander through Skinner's legs with 3:49 to go in the period.

Skinner stopped 20 shots, taking over in goal for the injured Calvin Pickard. Pickard appeared uncomfortable and was seen shaking out his left leg after Vegas forward Tomas Hertl landed on his left pad in Game 2.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Edwards, Randle lead Timberwolves past Warriors 102-97 for 2-1 lead in second-round playoff series

Even with Stephen Curry sidelined and Draymond Green in foul trouble, the Golden State Warriors were ahead by five points in the fourth quarter and felt they had every chance to grab a series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.

Sports

Matthew Lugo's RBI triple for his first major league hit propels Angels past Orioles, 5-2

Sports

Cade Horton wins his MLB debut as the Cubs hold off the Mets 6-5