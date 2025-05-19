Reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes meet again in Eastern final

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Florida Panthers were on their way to becoming the NHL's standard, headed to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago before returning to win the Cup last year.
In many ways, the breakthrough moment came in the exact spot they find themselves now: in the Eastern final, preparing to open a series on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Panthers swept that series with four one-goal wins, a grinding advance that began with a four-overtime thriller that went down as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.
''That playoff experience started three years ago and this building was a part of that,'' said forward Matthew Tkachuk, who had the four-OT winner in Raleigh and followed with another OT winner two nights later followed memorably by leading a beeline for the tunnel to celebrate in the locker room. ''We have that to reflect on and go back on, but this is a whole new beast this time around.''
This opener comes 48 hours after Florida routed Toronto 6-1 in Sunday's Game 7 to advance. The Panthers flew to Carolina on Monday, not interrupting their usual postgame routine of staying in the road city after a game to rest, hydrate and start the recovery process.
''If anything, we know there's a tremendous amount of work left that certainly doesn't get easier against a team like Carolina,'' Florida forward Sam Reinhart said.
''We've seen them year-in, year-out and we've had a series against them that was as tight as any, checking and the style of play. We'll get back, ready, recover and get ready to go on Tuesday.''
The Hurricanes have been off since c losing out the conference's top-seeded Washington Capitals in just five games Thursday. That pushed them to the Eastern final for the second time in three seasons and third time in the current seven-year run of postseason appearances since Rod Brind'Amour's arrival as coach.
Yet this has been the Hurricanes' roadblock. Carolina hasn't won a conference final game since Brind'Amour captained the franchise's lone Cup winner in 2006, being swept in 2009, 2019 and then two years ago — a run of 12 straight losses, eight coming with the current core of roster mainstays.