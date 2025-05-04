Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano gets 1st win this season in overtime at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Reigning NASCAR Sprint Cup champion Joey Logano stayed in front on a restart in overtime at Texas on Sunday to get his first victory this season.
Logano led only seven of the 271 laps, four more than scheduled at the 1 1/2-mile track. He had started 27th in the 11th race this year.
It came a week after Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric's win at Talladega, where Logano had a fifth-place finish that became 39th after a postrace inspection found an issue with the spoiler on his No. 22 Ford. There was also Logano's expletive-laden rant on the radio toward his teammate in the middle of that race that the two smoothed out during the week.
On the final restart after the 12th caution, Logano was on the inside of his other teammate, Ryan Blaney, but surged ahead going on the backstretch and stayed easily in front the final 1 1/2 laps. Ross Chastain then passed Blaney to finish second ahead of him.
Logano got his 37th career victory, getting the lead for the first time on lap 264. He went low to complete a pass of Michael McDowell, who on a caution with 47 laps left took only two tires and moved up 15 spots to second.
McDowell got loose a few laps after that being passed by Logano and crashed to bring out the caution that sent the race to overtime. He finished 26th.
Odds and Ends
Chase Elliott left Texas last spring with his first victory after 42 races and 18 months without one. He hasn't won since, and now has another long winless drought — this one 38 races and now nearly 13 months after finishing 16th. ... A crew member for Christopher Bell crawled in through the passenger side of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and was fully in the car to reconnect an air hose the driver's helmet during a caution in the second stage. It took two stops during that caution, and twice climbing into the car, to resolve the issue.