Join us at 3 p.m. next Wednesday, May 27, for a virtual town hall on how the University of Minnesota medical community is confronting COVID-19.

Star Tribune editorial writer Jill Burcum and news reporter Jeremy Olson will talk with four leading doctors at the university about such topics as ongoing clinical trials, the pandemic's mental health impact and what they've learned about viral behavior.

Register now to watch the free Zoom teleconference on May 27.



The guests will include:

• Dr. Jakub Tolar, Dean of the Medical School and Campus



• Dr. Tim Schacker, Vice Dean for Research, infectious disease expert



• Dr. Brad Benson, Chief Academic Officer at M Health Fairview



• Dr. Sophia Vinogradov, Professor and Departmental head of Psychiatry and Behavioral Services