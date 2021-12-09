MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders moved a step closer Thursday to allowing student applicants to forego sending in ACT and SAT test scores for another two years.

Freshman applicants in the past had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend. But colleges across the country have suspended score submissions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The UW System suspended the requirement last year and has extended the exemption to all 2022-23 applicants.

The Board of Regents' education committee on Thursday voted to extend the suspension through the 2024-25 academic year. The move sets up a vote before the full board on Friday.

System officials say continuing the exemption would ensure applicants who can't take the tests due to cancellations or experience significant delays in scheduling tests won't suffer any disadvantage. A system study on how well the tests predict academic performance is expected to be completed by April.