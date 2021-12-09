MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders signed off Thursday on tuition increases for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The Board of Regents' finance committee approved the plan during a meeting at UW-Madison, setting up a final vote before the full board on Friday.

The proposal calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

Tuition for UW System in-state undergraduates hasn't increased in nine years at any system campus, due largely to a Republican-imposed tuition freeze. That freeze ended this past summer but system officials have been reluctant to impose any increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.