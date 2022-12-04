In her debut under new coach Bob Bowman, Lakeville native Regan Smith won five events—and set a meet record in the 200-meter backstroke—at the U.S. Open swim meet in Greensboro, N.C.

Smith earned the women's high-point award for the meet with victories in the 100 and 200 backstroke, the 100 and 200 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. She wrapped up the four-day competition Saturday by breaking the meet record in the 200 back with a time of 2 minutes, 5.28 seconds.

A three-time medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Smith announced last summer she was leaving Stanford after one season to turn professional. She now trains with Bowman, Michael Phelps' longtime coach, in Arizona.