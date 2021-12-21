NORMAL, Ill. — Antonio Reeves had 21 points as Illinois State beat UTSA 81-64 on Tuesday.
Sy Chatman had 17 points for Illinois State (8-5), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Strong added 12 points. Mark Freeman had 10 points.
Jacob Germany had 17 points for the Roadrunners (6-6). Dhieu Deing added 13 points. Christian Tucker had 12 points.
