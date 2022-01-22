NORMAL, Ill. — Antonio Reeves scored 16 points and Kendall Lewis added 14 as Illinois State rolled past Evansville 94-56 on Friday night.

Sy Chatman added 12 points and Howard Fleming Jr. had 10 points for Illinois State (10-9, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Illinois State posted a season-high 23 assists.

Jawaun Newton had 10 points and six rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Blake Sisley added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com