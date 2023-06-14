More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud
Buffalo man gets probation for providing heroin in death of South Haven 18 year old
The sentence is a downward departure from sentencing guidelines.
Local
Hennepin County prosecutor presents initiatives to curb summer youth auto theft
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and attorney Nekima Levy-Armstrong both focused on the prolific problem.
Business
Downtown Minneapolis retailer Hubert White to close
Owner Bob White is retiring and will shutter the 107-year-old family business located in the IDS Center along Nicollet Mall in August.
Local
Air quality alert expanded as pollution reaches unhealthy levels for all groups
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board called off all outdoor programming Wednesday because of the air quality. Alerts in the metro are in effect until 8 p.m.
High Schools
The girls lacrosse Metro Player of the Year, Emily Moes of Lakeville South
Moes worked her way back from a knee injury to become the state's leading scorer.