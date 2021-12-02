PITTSBURGH — Joe Reece recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to carry Bowling Green to a 78-70 win over Duquesne on Wednesday night.

Kaden Metheny had 15 points for Bowling Green (4-4). Samari Curtis added 14 points and seven assists. Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Leon Ayers III had 20 points for the Dukes (3-5). Kevin Easley Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds. Tre Williams had 12 points.

Amir Spears, the Dukes' second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, had five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

