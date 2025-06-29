Reds rally to beat Padres 3-2 on Will Benson's bases-loaded single in the 9th

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Will Benson hit a bases-loaded single off San Diego closer Robert Suarez in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to lift the Reds to a 3-2 victory.
Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz led off the ninth with an infield single that originally was scored an error by Padres third baseman Tyler Wade.
De La Cruz scored the tying run on a one-out RBI single by Spencer Steer, and after Jose Trevino singled to load the bases, Benson ripped a single down the right-field line for his third hit of the game to score Gavin Lux and lift the Reds to the victory in the rubber match of the three-game series.
It was the third walk-off win of the year for the Reds and the second of their six-game homestand.
It was just the third blown save of the season for Suarez (2-4), who entered the game as MLB's save leader with 23.
De La Cruz tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single, but San Diego reclaimed the lead in the seventh on Jose Iglesias' RBI fielder's choice with the bases loaded.
It was a rare late-inning comeback for the Reds, who came into the game with a 1-34 record when trailing after seven innings.
Cincinnati closer Emilio Pagan (1-2) earned the win after working the ninth inning.