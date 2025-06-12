Reds pitcher Wade Miley accused in court documents of being drug supplier for the late Tyler Skaggs

Hamill said the conversation in which Skaggs implicated Miley took place in 2013. Hamill had expressed concern to Skaggs' parents about what he said was erratic behavior from the pitcher in a phone conversation. Hamill said he and Skaggs' parents confronted Skaggs at home, leading to Skaggs' admission that he was using drugs and the accusation that Miley was supplying them.