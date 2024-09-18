Sports

Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson departs in the 2nd inning with strained elbow

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson left Tuesday night's game against Atlanta with a strained left elbow.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 at 1:19AM

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson left Tuesday night's game against Atlanta with a strained left elbow.

Williamson departed after Michael Harris II fouled off a 2-1 pitch with one out in the second inning. The left-hander doubled over for a brief moment near the mound. He was replaced by Fernando Cruz.

The 26-year-old Williamson was charged with three runs and three hits. He allowed homers by Harris and Matt Olson in the first.

Williamson, a second-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, made his first major league start of the season on Sept. 1. He hurt his shoulder in spring training.

He was acquired by Cincinnati in a March 2022 trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to Seattle.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Rizzo drives in 2 runs as Yankees earn playoff berth with 2-1 win over Mariners in 10 innings

Anthony Rizzo hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning and drove in both runs for New York as the Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Sports

A flying bat and a baserunning mistake cost Mariners chance to make up ground in playoff race

Sports

Yankees clinch playoff berth by beating Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings