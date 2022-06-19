Milwaukee Brewers (37-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-42, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-2, 7.36 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Reds +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end a three-game slide when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati has a 23-42 record overall and a 12-19 record in home games. The Reds are 16-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 22-18 on the road and 37-30 overall. The Brewers have a 17-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .512. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-32 with a double and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .247 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (lower back), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: day-to-day (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.