Sports

Reds' Jake Fraley has a partially torn labrum that he will attempt to play through this season

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley was activated from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

The Associated Press
July 12, 2025 at 6:18PM

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley was activated from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

He had injured his right shoulder while trying to make a diving catch June 23 against the New York Yankees.

An MRI revealed a partially torn labrum that will eventually require surgery. Fraley received a cortisone shot and will try to play through it for the rest of the season.

The Reds were 7-4 in his absence.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who hasn't played since Noelvi Marte returned from the IL on July 4, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

GARY SCHATZ

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Iga Swiatek's 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova delivers her her first Wimbledon title, 6th major

card image

For years, Iga Swiatek never quite felt comfortable on Wimbledon's grass courts, never thought she could add a trophy there to her other Grand Slam triumphs. Oh, did that turn out to be wrong. And how.

Sports

Kate, Princess of Wales, presents Wimbledon winner's trophy to Swiatek, consoling words to Anisimova

Sports

Yankees All-Star Max Fried forced from start by index finger blister, which caused 4 past IL stints