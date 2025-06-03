Reds head into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (33-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-32, fourth in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.63 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -116, Brewers -103; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end a three-game slide when they play the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cincinnati has gone 14-15 at home and 29-32 overall. The Reds are 21-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Milwaukee has gone 15-18 on the road and 33-28 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.
Tuesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers are up 4-1 in the season series.