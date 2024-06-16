MILWAUKEE — Elly De La Cruz scored all the way from second base on an errant pickoff attempt in the Cincinnati Reds' game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

After De La Cruz walked and stole second with two outs in the third, Milwaukee's Colin Rea attempted to pick him off but threw the ball into shallow center field. Rea's throw went to the right of shortstop Willy Adames, got between the legs of De La Cruz and rolled into shallow center field.

Rather than advancing just one base on the error, De La Cruz didn't hesitate as third base coach J.R. House waved him home. His left hand slid across the plate safely ahead of catcher William Contreras' tag.

The swipe of second earlier in the inning gave De La Cruz 36 steals this year, putting him on pace for a season total of 82. That would represent the highest major league total for anyone since 1988, when Rickey Henderson had 93 for the New York Yankees.

De La Cruz also tripled and scored in the first inning.

De La Cruz already has delivered other memorable performances in Milwaukee during his brief MLB career. He stole second, third and home in the same inning during an 8-5 victory over the Brewers on July 8 last season.

In that game, De La Cruz hit a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, stole second on a 1-1 pitch and stole third on the next pitch without a throw. As Peguero caught the ball and walked slowly toward the rubber, De La Cruz headed down the third-base line, took off in a sprint and made it home ahead of the pitcher's throw to the plate.

