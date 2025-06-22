Reds' Elly De La Cruz and Mariners reliever Trent Thornton fall ill while playing in extreme heat

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz and Seattle Mariners reliever Trent Thornton got sick Saturday while playing in the extreme heat that covered much of the United States.
De La Cruz vomited on the field with two outs in the fourth inning of Cincinnati's extra-inning loss at the St. Louis Cardinals. He was checked on by a trainer, and two workers from the grounds crew cleaned up the area.
''I actually watched him. He drank a bunch of water. I mean a bunch,'' Reds manager Terry Francona said, ''and then he went right out and got rid of it.''
The 23-year-old De La Cruz, who is from the Dominican Republic, stayed in the game and hit a two-run homer in the seventh.
Thornton pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for Seattle before departing in the eighth in a 10-7 loss at the Chicago Cubs. The 31-year-old right-hander had to be helped from the field.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Thornton had ''a little bit of a heat-related illness.''
''It was a scary moment, for sure,'' Wilson said. ''He battled hard. But just really glad that he's feeling a little bit better now and should be OK.''
The gametime temperature for Reds at Cardinals was 92 degrees, and it was 94 for the first pitch of the Mariners' loss to the Cubs. Milwaukee's game at Minnesota was played under an excessive heat warning.