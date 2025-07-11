Reds beat Marlins 6-0, earn split in four-game series

CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer homered and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Thursday to earn a split in the four-game series.
Elly De La Cruz singled for his 100th hit of the season, stole second, and scored on Austin Hays' single to put Cincinnati ahead 1-0 in the first.
Steer's solo home run, his 11th of the season, made the score 2-0 in the second.
Cal Quantrill retired 11 straight following Steer's homer, but the Reds loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth.
Lodolo (6-6) allowed only three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It's the seventh time this season that the Reds' lefty allowed one run or fewer.
De La Cruz singled in a run and TJ Friedl raced home on a throwing error by right fielder Dane Myers to make it 4-0 in the sixth. Hays followed with a two-run single.
Quantrill (3-8) pitched five-plus innings and allowed five earned runs, the most since April 19 when he allowed seven at Philadelphia.
