Q: I have watched "Perry Mason" on HBO and have enjoyed it. One thing that is quite clear is that it is very different from the original "Perry Mason" series. Are there any standards that need to be met to call a new series a remake of an original series?

A: HBO does not connect its "Perry Mason" to the TV versions but instead refers to it being "based on the work of (novelist) Erle Stanley Gardner," which inspired movies, TV series and a radio show. But to your point, there's no official rule for how to describe a show that reworks another's concept. Various shows have been called revivals, remakes, reboots and re-imagining — with the terms sometimes used interchangeably for the same show. The one consistency is that the shows are taking an old idea and trying to make it new.

Psyched up

Q: I was wondering what happened to Dulé Hill and James Roday after "Psych."

A: I don't know if it's fair to say "after" the comedy-drama, because it seems there are still plans for more movie sequels to the 2006-14 series; there have been three films so far. Still, both Hill and Roday — now billed as James Roday Rodriguez — have kept working on other projects. Hill stars in the latest version of "The Wonder Years" (a reboot? a re-imagining?), airing Wednesday nights on ABC. Rodriguez not long ago wrapped up a role in the ABC drama "A Million Little Things," which concluded in May after five seasons.

A sure bet

Q: I love the quirky girl in "Poker Face." Will there be another season?

A: That's the fine actress Natasha Lyonne starring in the Peacock mystery series, itself an homage to the classic "Columbo" (although I don't think I would call it a remake, reboot or re-anything, no matter how much Lyonne can channel Peter Falk). And yes, a second season has been ordered.

The real deal

Q: As longtime "Seinfeld" fans, my wife and I want to know the name of the actor who portrays George Steinbrenner. My wife said it's Larry David, the show's co-creator. I said it's not. Who is correct?

A: I'll give this one to your wife. The voice of the late Yankees owner on "Seinfeld" was in fact Larry David's. The body, seen only from the back, reportedly belonged to two actors: Mitch Mitchell and Lee Bear. As ScreenRant.com once reported, the real Steinbrenner taped an appearance in one episode later in the series' run. But the scene was cut. David, said the article, "felt it wasn't as effective to see the real Steinbrenner when compared to the fictionalized one they had been using."

Hi, Mom!

Q: I noticed that Penn, of Penn and Teller, has one fingernail painted red. Why is that?

A: Penn Jillette has said that the nail is an homage to his mother. "I wear my dad's ring and my mom's nail polish," he once said online. "It reminds me of them."

