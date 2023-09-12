BOSTON — The series opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park was rained out on Monday night and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.
The tarp was never removed from the field while a steady rain fell on the Boston area. About an hour after the scheduled first pitch, the team announced the game had been postponed.
The Red Sox will start Nick Pivetta in the 1:30 p.m. makeup game. He will face Randy Vasquez. Kutter Crawford will start the night game for Boston against New York's Carlos Rodon.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rodgers hurts ankle in first series for Jets, is carted off, ruled out
Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with an ankle injury Monday night.
Sports
Suspended Michigan State coach calls harassment allegations false and outside scope of Title IX
Suspended Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker said Monday that allegations of sexual harassment against him are ''completely false'' and the intimate phone call he had with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy is outside the scope of both Title IX and school policy.
Sports
Abrams homers twice, Corbin pitches into the seventh as Nationals ease past Pirates 6-2
CJ Abrams homered twice, Patrick Corbin pitched into the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Monday night.
Business
What to know about the successful rescue of a US researcher who was trapped in a deep Turkish cave
A major rescue operation in Turkey's Taurus Mountains succeeded in bringing out an American researcher who fell seriously ill nine days ago at a depth of some 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) from the entrance of one of the world's deepest caves. An experienced cave rescuer himself, Mark Dickey was assisted by teams of international rescuers who by Monday had gotten him to 100 meters (some 330 feet) from the surface. They brought him out early Tuesday.
Sports
Red Sox-Yankees opener rained out; game to be made up as part of day-night doubleheader Tuesday
The series opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park was rained out on Monday night and rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.