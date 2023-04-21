Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Boston Red Sox (10-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-5, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -175, Red Sox +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 5-1 at home and 14-5 overall. The Brewers are 10-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 3-4 record on the road and a 10-10 record overall. The Red Sox are 7-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with five home runs while slugging .508. Christian Yelich is 9-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI while hitting .338 for the Red Sox. Kike Hernandez is 13-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (pectoral), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.