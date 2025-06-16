Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to the Giants in a blockbuster deal

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in a deal that could shake up pennant races on both coasts.
Devers' agent, Nelson Montes de Oca, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. ESPN reported that the Giants are sending Boston a package of players that includes pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison for the 28-year-old designated hitter, who had bristled at his demotion from third base this year.
The Giants were one game behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers heading into Sunday night's matchup between the NL West rivals. San Francisco shortstop Willy Adames said on the ESPN broadcast that the team found out about 15-20 minutes before the game.
''Everybody's so excited,'' he said in an on-field interview while playing the field in the second inning. "Me, personally, I'm like thrilled to have him on the team. He's one of the best hitters in the game, and to have him on the team, I think is going to help us do a lot of damage in the division. Obviously we need a bat like him in this lineup.''
A three-time All-Star who signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the Red Sox in 2023, Devers is batting .272 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 73 games, including a solo shot in Boston's 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday that completed a three-game sweep.
But his relationship with the team began to deteriorate when the team signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman during spring training and asked Devers to move to DH; he balked before agreeing to the switch. When first baseman Triston Casas sustained a season-ending knee injury, the Red Sox approached Devers about playing the field and he declined, saying the front office '' should do their jobs '' and look for another player.
A day after Devers' comments to the media about playing first, Red Sox owner John Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora.
The situation became more difficult when Bregman sustained what the team called a significant right quadriceps injury on May 23.