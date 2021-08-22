BOSTON — Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Henri.
The series finale will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m.
Boston's Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) had been set to face Texas' Kolby Allard (3-10) in the originally scheduled game.
The Boston area was hit by heavy rains on Sunday morning as Henri approached the northeastern U.S. coastline. Hurricane warnings extended from Connecticut and Rhode Island to New York's Long Island. Henri had been downgraded to a tropical storm but still brought wind gusts of up to 75 mph (121 kph).
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Red Sox, Rangers postponed until Monday because of Henri
Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Henri.
Sports
Breanna Stewart on balancing motherhood and on-court success with Storm: 'This is exactly where I want to be'
Breanna Stewart has certainly felt love and happiness before, but for the first time in her life she's at peace.
Sports
Nolin, Nationals to take on Houser, Brewers
Washington Nationals (53-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-49, first in the NL Central)
Sports
Manny Pacquiao loses to Yordenis Ugás by unanimous decision
Although Manny Pacquiao hasn't decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended Saturday night with a disheartening loss.
Nfl
Teddy's Time? Bridgewater solid as Broncos thump Seahawks
Teddy Bridgewater is trying not to get caught up or focus on being in the middle of the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition.