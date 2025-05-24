Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer gets a ride to Fenway Park for his big league debut

BOSTON — Marcelo Mayer, Boston's No. 2 overall prospect, was promoted to the Red Sox and needed to get a ride to Fenway Park to start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
The reason he didn't drive himself: He lost his car keys ''like three weeks ago.''
Mayer was promoted from Triple-A Worcester when third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a significant right quad strain.
Mayer said a "clubby'' drove him to Boston while he was answering text messages for the approximately 45-minute commute.
''I never cared to look for them until I needed to,'' he said, smiling.
Mayer was in the starting lineup for the second game of a doubleheader against the Orioles, playing third base and batting sixth.
Drafted No. 4 overall in 2021, the 22-year-old Mayer made it to Fenway after the Red Sox beat Baltimore, 6-5, in the opener of the split doubleheader.
''It feels good. It's something I worked for my whole life,'' Mayer said, standing in the middle of the clubhouse before the second game.