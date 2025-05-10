Red Sox owner John Henry flies to Kansas City to meet with disgruntled slugger Rafael Devers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rafael Devers made his feelings known on Thursday. On Friday, it was Boston Red Sox owner John Henry's turn to share his opinions with the disgruntled slugger.
A day after Devers told reporters about his refusal to play first base, Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora.
Boston has an opening at first base after Triston Casas ruptured his left knee tendon and had season-ending surgery. Red Sox management approached Devers — who was moved from third base to designated hitter this spring — about filling in at first, and Devers declined.
After he homered and drove in two runs in Thursday's 5-0 win over Texas, Devers told reporters, ''They came to me and talked to me about it. I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there.
''In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove. I wasn't going to play another position other than DH. Right now, I don't think it would be an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.''
Devers is in the second year of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract. He was Boston's regular third baseman before the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, considered a defensive upgrade, in the offseason.
Devers was reluctant to give up third, but was told he didn't have a choice.
''John spoke directly with Raffy,'' Breslow said before Friday's game against the Royals. ''(He) felt like it was important, based on the situation that unfolded yesterday. (That included) an honest conversation about what we value as an organization, and that means to be great teammates for each other.''