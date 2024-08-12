BOSTON — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him.
Wires
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 12, 2024 at 7:46PM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer
Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer.