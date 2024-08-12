Wires

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 12, 2024 at 7:46PM

BOSTON — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him.

