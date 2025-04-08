Red Sox OF Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to 'reach those who feel alone'

BOSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said he went public about his 2022 suicide attempt to ''reach those who feel alone.''
Duran said in an episode of the Netflix series ''The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox'' that he tried to kill himself after struggling early in his baseball career. In a statement released through the team after the episode aired on Tuesday, Duran said: ''Talking about this wasn't easy, but it felt important.''
''I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it,'' he said. ''A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I'm still here, and I'm so lucky I am. And if my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling."
A seventh-round draft choice who was an All-Star last season, Duran was one of baseball's top hitting prospects when he was called up to the major leagues in 2021. But he struggled early, and spent much of his first two seasons shuttling the majors and minors.
Duran said in the documentary that the expectations of the fans and media wore on him, and at times he felt players were treated like ''zoo animals.'' But he was even harder on himself.
''I couldn't deal with telling myself how much I sucked every day,'' he said. ''I was already hearing it from fans. And what they said to me, (it's not like) I haven't told myself 10 times worse in the mirror. That was a really tough time for me. I didn't even want to be here anymore.''