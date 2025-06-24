Red Sox manager Alex Cora ejected after another shaky start by Walker Buehler in loss to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Alex Cora is 0 for 2 in arguing obstruction calls with umpire Alan Porter after the Boston Red Sox manager was ejected Monday night in the fifth inning of a 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the second straight game in which Cora was tossed.
Boston was trailing 5-4 when Jarren Duran doubled to lead off the fifth. Abraham Toro grounded to shortstop, but Duran hesitated before breaking for third and was tagged out in a rundown by Angels second baseman Christian Moore.
Moore then spun and threw to second base, where Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo was covering, to nail Toro trying to advance. Cora argued that Rengifo blocked the bag with his knee and was ejected after a long argument with Porter, who made the out call.
Porter ejected Cora for arguing a similar play in a game against Minnesota last Sept. 22 after Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta threw to second baseman Vaughn Grissom in an attempt to pick off Byron Buxton.
Buxton was safe, but the Twins argued that Grissom blocked Buxton's path to the bag with his knee. The umpires ultimately agreed, and Buxton was awarded third base.
''Our point of view was that he was blocking the bag,'' Cora said, referring to Monday night's play. ''I guess the rule is if he's going to be out easy, they can do that. But we had a similar situation last year with the same (umpiring) crew … and Alan reversed the call.
''That was the whole point I was trying to make — it happened six months ago, the same situation, and it was reversed. Maybe he's right, you know, if he was going to be safe, but I wanted to make sure.''
Major League Baseball Rule 6.00(h) awards the base to the runner when the fielder is ruled to have impeded the runner's progress while not in possession of the ball and not in the act of fielding the ball.