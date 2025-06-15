Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge create happy moment for Cora's twin boys

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted his twin 7-year-old sons to meet the Yankees' Aaron Judge, the biggest star of his team's AL East foe.
''They were like ‘No, no. He's a rival,''' the Boston manager recalled.
Cora persisted, mentioning players that have spent time with both teams, like Alex Verdugo.
Xander and Isander Cora got to meet the 6-foot-7 All-Star before Boston's 4-3 win on Saturday night. The brothers wore Boston's new alternate jerseys in Fenway green. Cora took a photo of the boys with Judge, who gave one of them a set of batting gloves.
''I only had one pair on me, so that's all I could do,'' Judge said, smiling.
''We're rivals when we step on that field for 7 o'clock," Judge told The Associated Press on Sunday morning. "He's a dad. He's got two sons that are big baseball fans, so I get the chance to meet them and talk a little baseball with them. ... That's another cool part of the job.''
Cora had been hoping for a while to set up the meeting.
''Last week, I texted him and said: 'We need to do this, and he was like: ‘Just let me know,''' the manager said.