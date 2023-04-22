Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Boston Red Sox (11-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (2-1, 1.50 ERA, .94 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -135, Red Sox +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 14-6 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Brewers have a 10-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 11-10 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Red Sox have a 4-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .316 batting average, and has three doubles, eight walks and four RBI. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-34 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has four doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .341 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 8-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .255 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (pectoral), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.