Red Sox baseball boss Breslow says Devers trade does not mean 'waving of the white flag on 2025'

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox thought they would be better off with a happy clubhouse than a disgruntled Rafael Devers.
A day after trading their erstwhile third baseman to the San Francisco Giants, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy told reporters on Monday night that Devers' refusal to change positions made it untenable for him to remain with the team.
''In terms of what was missing, it just was that alignment in terms of what we felt we needed from him that would be in the absolute best interest of the ball club,'' Kennedy said. ''That's a non-starter for us. We have to have that. We couldn't get there. … So we made the decision that we made.''
Less than two years after signing Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract, the Red Sox sent him to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night for pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison and a pair of prospects. The deal came on the day Boston earned a fifth straight win and completed a sweep of the rival New York Yankees – a rare cause for excitement this season.
''It was a shock for sure after the run that we just had this past week," pitcher Garrett Crochet said in Seattle before Monday night's game against the Mariners. ''There's a lot of season ahead of us. So, it's really just keeping your eyes forward and knowing that there's still work to be done.''
Asked what the move means for this year's team, closer Aroldis Chapman said: ''I don't know. I don't really know.''
Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow acknowledged on the conference call Sunday night that the deal leaves a hole in the lineup, but he hoped it would pay off this season. Although there is a newly created need for a power hitter, the team now has roster and payroll flexibility to add players at the trade deadline, he said.
''It's important to point out that this is in no way signifying a waving of the white flag on 2025,'' he said. ''We are as committed as we were six months ago to putting a winning team on the field, to competing for the division and making a deep postseason run.''