Red Sox and Twins meet, winner secures 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (14-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-17, second in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 8:02AM

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (3-2, 2.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -228, Twins +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Boston has a 9-7 record at home and an 18-17 record overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .333.

Minnesota has a 5-14 record on the road and a 14-20 record overall. The Twins are 11-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Bregman leads the Red Sox with a .324 batting average, and has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI. Jarren Duran is 17-for-47 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has seven doubles and three home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 13-for-40 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .272 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 5-5, .280 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kristian Campbell: day-to-day (ribs), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

