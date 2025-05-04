Red Sox and Twins meet, winner secures 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (14-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-17, second in the AL East)
Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (3-2, 2.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -228, Twins +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
Boston has a 9-7 record at home and an 18-17 record overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .333.
Minnesota has a 5-14 record on the road and a 14-20 record overall. The Twins are 11-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.