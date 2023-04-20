Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota Twins (11-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-10, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (2-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -122, Twins +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston has a 9-10 record overall and a 6-6 record in home games. The Red Sox have gone 5-9 in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 7-5 record in road games and an 11-7 record overall. The Twins have a 4-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI while hitting .329 for the Red Sox. Reese McGuire is 12-for-26 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has two doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 9-for-34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (hamstring), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.